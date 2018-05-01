Around the Northeast Kingdom AAU Falcons win St. Johnsbury tournament Published 9 hours ago - Editor - 9h ago 1 The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Falcons under-11 boys team represented Orleans County at the Zero Gravity State Tournament in St. Johnsbury on the weekend of April 21 and 22, and emerged as the best team in their age bracket. The boys have been working extremely hard practicing for these tournaments and this weekend their skills put them on top. Coaches Matt Chaput, Adam Patten, and Perry Elie have put lots of time in with these boys and have watched each and every one of them improve their game. These boys have learned to play hard, play smart and most of all play together. Pictured here, in the back row, from left to right, are: Coach Perry Elie, Coach Matt Chaput, Kasen Goulet, Jeffrey St Onge, DaCota Boyce, E.J. Smith, Christopher Tubbs, and Coach Adam Patten. In the front row are: Evan Lantagne, Trent Elie, Treyton Patten, Jason Pelletier, Gage Beaumont, and Aiden Snay. Photos courtesy of Amber Lantagne 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it