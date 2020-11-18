A glimpse of the past

This week, the Orleans County Historical Association sent two snapshots found in the Austin Collection in the archives of the Orleans County Historical Society and Old Stone House Museum. Pictured here is the Old Stone House in Brownington circa 1920. Notice how low the road is compared to today. Also notice the original barn that was torn down not long after this photo was taken, and rebuilt by the historical society in 2016

…this and another snapshot in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)