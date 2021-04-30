60.7% of Vermont’s population have received at least one dose

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on April 29, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Description Number Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 332,084

(60.7% of population)

Total people who have completed vaccination 229,847

(42% of population)

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on April 29, 2021

Data is updated daily.

Description Number New cases 98 (22,824 total) Currently hospitalized 19 Hospitalized in ICU 6 Hospitalized under investigation 4 Percent Positive (7-day average) 1% People tested 379,673 Total tests 1,564,298 Total people recovered 20,013 Deaths 246

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.