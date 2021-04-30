60.7% of Vermont’s population have received at least one dose

COVID-19 Vaccine Data
As of 12 p.m. on April 29, 2021
Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.
|Description
|Number
|Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine
|332,084
(60.7% of population)
|
Total people who have completed vaccination
|229,847
(42% of population)
COVID-19 Activity in Vermont
As of 12 p.m. on April 29, 2021
Data is updated daily.
|Description
|Number
|New cases
|98
(22,824 total)
|Currently hospitalized
|19
|Hospitalized in ICU
|6
|Hospitalized under investigation
|4
|Percent Positive (7-day average)
|1%
|People tested
|379,673
|Total tests
|1,564,298
|Total people recovered
|20,013
|Deaths
|246
Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.