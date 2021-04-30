Leaderboard Banner
60.7% of Vermont’s population have received at least one dose

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on April 29, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.

 

Description Number
Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 332,084
(60.7% of population)

Total people who have completed vaccination		 229,847
(42% of population)

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on April 29, 2021

Data is updated daily.

 

Description Number
New cases 98

(22,824 total)
Currently hospitalized 19
Hospitalized in ICU 6
Hospitalized under investigation 4
Percent Positive (7-day average) 1%
People tested 379,673
Total tests 1,564,298
Total people recovered 20,013
Deaths 246

  

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity athealthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

 

