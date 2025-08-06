School boards look to the future

by Maria Amador

NEWPORT — School board members and administrators from the North Country, Essex North, and Orleans Central supervisory unions gathered on July 31 to discuss the Legislature’s recently passed Act 73 (H.454) — a bill meant to transform Vermont’s education system. Opinions about the bill were unanimous among in-person and virtual participants, who said they thought it not only harmful to students and schools, but also plainly “bad legislation” that requires opposition. The question of the evening, then: how exactly to push back?

Praneet Menon — chair of the North Country Supervisory Union (NCSU) and Coventry school boards — led the meeting after organizing it by email.

“We wanted to meet with our neighboring supervisory unions mainly because we do believe that, given what’s coming, we may have the chance to maybe influence where things are going,” Mr. Menon said.

The conversation quickly turned to redistricting, a core element of Act 73, which, if unchanged, could require that school districts have no fewer than 4,000 and up to 8,000 students. …

