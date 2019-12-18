365 pounds of cocaine apprehended at Derby Line

Federal authorities say they busted a man trying to smuggle 365 pounds of cocaine into Canada through the Derby Line Port of Entry on December 5. Anthony Watson, special agent with the Department of Homeland Security, said in an affidavit that Jason Nelson was driving a tractor-trailer with a special compartment, and a dog detected the narcotic.

