Youngsters explore their future careers

by Peggy Stevens

Thursday February 5, was a day to remember for NCUJHS (North Country Union Junior High School) students — Career Fair! Every other year at this time, the doors of the school open wide to community volunteers from a multitude of diverse career paths. These generous folks come to share their experiences in their chosen fields and invite students to consider the possibilities that await them upon graduation from high school, including how to plan for their post-secondary education. The energy generated by this event is electrifying; the cheerful mood of students and presenters alike is infectious.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)