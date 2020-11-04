What’s behind that dismal apple crop?

by Joseph Gresser

Eleanor Leger was blunt when she was asked about the 2020 apple harvest.

“Terrible,” she said.

Ms. Leger, who with her husband, Albert, founded and runs Eden Specialty Ciders, said a combination of a warm early spring followed by a cold snap around Memorial Day, killed off blossoms on the trees in her Charleston orchard.

Josh Karp, who tends his trees at Cate Hill Farm in Greensboro, said he lost almost all his crop. He blamed the 90-degree heat that baked the Kingdom just after blossoms were pollinated, although he wouldn’t rule out assistance from cold weather.

