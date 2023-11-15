Westmore votes for floor meetings

by Joseph Gresser

WESTMORE — Just under 50 people showed up for a special Town Meeting here Monday night. It appears they enjoyed the experience. At any rate those who were there voted overwhelmingly against moving from a floor meeting to Australian ballot.

During the summer a group of Westmore citizens put together three petitions, each calling for a vote on deciding a different part of town business by Australian ballot. One asked voters to decide all public questions by secret ballot, the second called for choosing town officers in the same manner, and the third would have budget items decided by balloting.

The Westmore Select Board gave the petitions to Town Attorney Jim Barlow and asked him to give them the once-over…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)