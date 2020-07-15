Westmore may host composting operation

by Joseph Gresser

WESTMORE — On July 8 the Westmore Select Board, along with officials from the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD), took a look at a piece of town land adjoining Westmore’s transfer station to see if it might work as a home for a new composting operation.

Paul Tomasi, the director of the district, and Shannon Choquette, its outreach coordinator, joined the board to see if the site is useable. A pair of town residents who already were sure the town should not consider hosting a compost facility of any size were also there.

Lee and Carmen Anderson, who live on Route 5A, said Westmore is the wrong place for such a thing.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)