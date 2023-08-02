Westmore education taxes jump

by Trisha Ingalls

WESTMORE — The challenge of enforcing town ordinances was at the heart of several discussions here Monday night, and the select board also voted to certify the town’s new tax rate.

Treasurer John Zimmer told the select board the three elements needed to set the tax rate had come together: the municipal budget of $856,336.31 approved at Town Meeting; the grand list total of $1,573,280 assessed value; and the $2,416,337.80 state education tax amount to be raised. Those elements combined create a new homestead tax rate of $1.9245 per $100 assessed value, and a non-residential tax rate of $2.1237 per $100 assessed value.

The education rate represents a 7 percent increase for non-residents, and a 26.8 percent increase for residents…..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)