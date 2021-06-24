War buddies reunite

by Luke Vidic

IRASBURG — As the sun slowly melted over the Green Mountains, on a sunny corner of Irasburg Common, three old friends met for dinner. The two westerners and a lifelong Albany native relived moments of their lives — lives united in war.

Days ago, Jim Foster, of Emmett, Idaho, packed up his car and began driving east. His first destination was Benson, Minnesota. There, he collected his friend Ken Kirschbaum, and together the pair headed for Vermont. They were coming for a small reunion of friends, and had one more man to find.

Here, in the Northeast Kingdom, they found Carl Pray.

