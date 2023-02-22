Wake boat meeting draws a crowd

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO — Boats that make a wake high enough for surfers to ride are making waves in communities based around Vermont’s lakes. The boats are a recent arrival in Vermont’s waters and are, as yet unregulated.

The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) held a meeting on February 15 to gather comments on a rule its representatives said would be the strictest of any in the U.S.

Sixty of the more than 160 people who participated in the hearing remotely and more than 60 people who filled the studio space at the Highland Center for the Arts offered opinions on the state’s proposed regulations.

