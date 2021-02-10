Voters will be asked to approve nearly $5-million bond

Newport City Council

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — On Town Meeting Day, March 2, Newport voters will be asked to cast ballots on whether the city should float a nearly $5-million bond to pay for improvements to its water system. They include a new 209,000-gallon water tank and pumping station to supply the east side of the city, installation of water meters at all addresses that currently lack them, and a new cover and liner for the reservoir, which state inspectors say is necessary.

