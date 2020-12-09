Victorian village returns to Newport

Donna Mandart has once again set up her miniature Victorian Christmas Village at the welcome center in Newport. This is the second annual display of Donna’s Christmas Village. It will be open for the public to visit through January 16, 2021, at Vermont’s North Country Chamber of Commerce Welcome Center in Newport. The welcome center is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those who visit are asked to bring a food donation for the local food pantry. State COVID guidelines will be in effect. No more than four people at a time will be allowed in. There will be a contact tracing sign-in, and don’t forget to wear a mask. Photo courtesy of Donna Mandart