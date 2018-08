Salvatore Vespa of Glover caught this 17-pound lake trout on Shadow Lake on the morning of July 24. He said it weighed 16.8 pounds and measured just over 36 inches. “I kept the fish and have been sharing it with neighbors. Best tasting laker ever!” Mr. Vespa said. His dog Jax is carefully inspecting Mr. Vespa’s huge catch that he said weighed five pounds more than his furry friend. Photo courtesy of Salvatore Vespa