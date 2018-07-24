Vermont Suitcase hopes to keep artistic Vermonters home
copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018
by Leanne Harple
WEST GLOVER — The Village Hall above Parker Pie here was transformed recently into a fairy forest, for a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented by the Vermont Suitcase Company.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)