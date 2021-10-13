VEC head discusses Barton purchase proposal

by Joseph Gresser

The Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) is serious about its offer to buy the Barton Electric Department and thinks it has a lot to offer the utility’s present users. That was one of the messages offered by Rebecca Towne in a telephone interview with the Chronicle Monday morning.

Ms. Towne, who serves the cooperative as its chief executive officer, said there are good reasons for her organization to buy the village’s electric company.

For one thing, VEC serves people in all the towns in which the Barton Electric Company has users. In addition to its customers in the village, the company serves homeowners in the towns of Barton, Westmore, Irasburg, and Brownington.

Ms. Towne said the cooperative also shares a transmission line with the village electric company.

