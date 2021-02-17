UPS store workers choose not to wear masks

by Meghan Wayland

NEWPORT — A sign posted to the front door of the UPS store in Newport says that employees will not be masked for COVID-19.

“Please feel free to wear your mask into the store,” the sign says. “We choose not to wear a mask and if you’re uncomfortable with this, we ask that you do not come in to ensure your comfort. If you decide to come in do not ask us to put a mask on. Thank you for understanding.”

It’s unclear why Newport’s UPS store workers are refusing to wear masks.

