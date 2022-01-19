U.S. House hopeful visits West Glover

by Leanne Harple

WEST GLOVER — About a dozen people braved the extreme temperatures Saturday afternoon to gather in the steamy, warm Parker Pie restaurant here for a tasty meet and greet with Congressional hopeful State Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale of Burlington.

Senator Ram Hinsdale is one of three candidates, all women, vying to become the first woman ever elected to Congress from Vermont, the last remaining state to have never sent a woman to Washington.

Also running for the Democratic nomination to replace Peter Welch in the House, are Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint.

