Trespassing charges denied

When Natasha-Emily Chaffee, 26, of Newport failed to successfully complete diversion, a felony charge of attempted unlawful trespass in an occupied residence and unlawful trespass in a building were brought back to court, where Ms. Chaffee pleed innocent to both.

Judge Jiron released her on conditions.

The affidavit from Trooper Abigail Drew says at around 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2022, a woman called police to say her door had been kicked in and a neighbor reported seeing Ms. Chaffee going inside….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)