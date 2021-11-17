Tree farmers look forward to a good season

by Matt Wilson

Across the state, rows of Christmas trees are being harvested as the holiday draws near.

Vermont’s climate is ideal for cultivation of conifers, with plenty of sunshine and moisture. For farmers who have long been in the business of growing and selling evergreens, this season looks to be a positive one. But for those less established, there could be unexpected challenges ahead.

Tom Paine and his family have been maintaining his tree farm in Morrisville for over 50 years, a business founded by his father. He serves as a board director for the Vermont Christmas Tree Association. The organization exclusively works with growers from the Green Mountain State to connect buyers with farmers, both for retail and wholesale.

