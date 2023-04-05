Trans visibility celebrated in Newport

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — Dozens of people of all ages turned out here on a snowy Friday afternoon in celebration of International Transgender Day of Visibility.

International Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated on March 31 every year since 2009. It was founded by Rachel Crandall Crocker of Michigan to celebrate the lives and accomplishments of living members of the transgender community; previously, the only day recognizing transgendered people was the Transgender Day of Remembrance, which mourns transgendered people who have died by murder or suicide.

The Newport celebration was the first of its kind in the city…

