Tragedy strikes new Lowell store owners

by Tena Starr

LOWELL — Ken Charbonneau and his wife, Mulunesh “Mulu” Kidane, had owned the Lowell General Store little more than two weeks when tragedy struck. Mr. Charbonneau and his wife bought the store on August 3. On August 20, he texted her to ask her to come to work. When there was no response, he checked on her at their attached residence, “and she was gone,” he said.

Ms. Kidane was just 26 years old when she died.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)