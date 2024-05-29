Thunderous end to North Country meet

by Kenzie Strange

NEWPORT — North Country Union High School hosted its second and last meet of the spring 2024 season, on May 21. It ended suddenly when lighting and thunder approached the field.

Almost 200 people, between athletes, parents, and spectators, were at the event. Students were ordered back to their buses, and the bustling track quickly emptied. Some athletes were able to compete while others could not, or didn’t finish their events.

The track and field meet was colorful to take in, with multi-color flags at the entrance and around the discus area. Athlete’s jerseys were bright and colorful, as well. The running, throwing, striving, jumping, and straining all taking place simultaneously made the event a thrilling whirlwind…

