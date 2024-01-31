Three charged for trying to stop arrest of a fourth

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Three people police say tried to prevent them from arresting a Coventry man appeared for arraignment in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on January 23.

Wayne E. Broe, 40 and Carolyn G. Guyette, 70, both of Newport, pled innocent to obstruction of justice and impeding a public officer, both felonies, hindering arrest, and lying to an officer. Jenny Blevin, 38, of Derby, pled innocent to lying to an officer. And, Justin Morgan pled innocent to obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and two charges of violating his conditions of release.

Judge Justin Jiron released…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)