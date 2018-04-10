The downright dismal state of dairy

After 31 years running an award-winning dairy farm, Deborah and Durwood Blay of Westfield have called it quits. They milked their cows for the last time on March 9, then tearfully watched them head up the driveway to their new home in New York State. "The only thing that brings me comfort is knowing my herd went to a good farm and they will be taken care of," Ms. Blay said.
Dairy farmers face all kinds of problems besides dreadful prices for both milk and beef. Pictured above is Effie the Heffie, the first Brown Swiss born on Young’s Springdale Farm in West Glover. Bill Stevens, who works on the farm, said little Effie just didn’t make the connection between eating and survival, and getting her to eat was a long and tedious business. Photo by Tena Starr

After 31 years running an award-winning dairy farm, Deborah and Durwood Blay of Westfield have called it quits. They milked their cows for the last time on March 9, then tearfully watched them head up the driveway to their new home in New York State.

“The only thing that brings me comfort is knowing my herd went to a good farm and they will be taken care of,” Ms. Blay said.

