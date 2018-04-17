Tasting Center’s fate tied to that of Ciderhouse Bar and Grill

copyright the Chronicle April 18, 2018

NEWPORT — The Northeast Kingdom Tasting Center, which opened to great fanfare in August of 2013, may be in difficulty if its showcase tenant, The Newport Ciderhouse Bar and Grill, shuts its doors.

Its owners, Paul Dreher and Hannah Cornelius, say they don’t want to close, but are under severe financial pressure.

