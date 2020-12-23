Sweeney buys Currier’s

by Tena Starr

GLOVER – Ray Sweeney, owner of the C&C Market in Barton, is now also the owner of Currier’s Quality Market in Glover. He took ownership of the store last week, December 17, after several COVID-related delays in sealing the deal.

The store was owned and operated by Jim Currier and family members for 53 years. It closed at the end of July after Mr. Currier announced retirement plans. He turned 80 in August. He also noted the struggles of small grocery stores, which are disappearing in some towns.

Last Friday, the Currier and Sweeney families gathered at the store — which has already had much of its shelving removed and bears no resemblance to its former, crowded self — for a photo.

