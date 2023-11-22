Swartz gets 30-years to life

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Randall E. Swartz stood in the courtroom on the second floor of the Orleans County Courthouse Friday and heard Judge Lisa Warren sentence him to serve from 30 years to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Thea Collier Swartz.

Ms. Swartz was 54 at the time of her death. She had two children, Taylor and Bailey, both of whom were harsh in testifying about their father at the two-day sentencing hearing. Bailey Swartz said her father was. “manipulative, arrogant, nasty, cruel, and mean.”

His sentencing came after two days of hearings during which the couple’s two children testified against their father….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)