Sun, sand — and a shot

by Emmett Avery

WESTMORE — A shot. That’s not what John Findlaw was looking for when he took his grandchildren for a Sunday drive, but after seeing a sign and making a short detour, that’s exactly what he found in the Glover EMS trailer at Lake Willoughby.

With Governor Phil Scott at the wheel, the state of Vermont made a high octane bid to reach its unvaccinated population over the weekend, holding dozens of walk-up COVID-19 immunization clinics across the state, including at beaches.

