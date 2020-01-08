Sugarmakers urged to adapt to climate change

by Leanne Harple

DERBY — There was bad news and good news at the Orleans County Maple Producers Association’s annual meeting at Paul’s Sugarhouse here Monday night.

The bad news was that climate change is here and affecting the maple industry. The good news, though, was that the state’s maple producers can overcome its effect on their industry — at least in the short term.

