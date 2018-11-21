State says OCSU schools to be merged

by Elizabeth Trail

BARRE — Last Thursday, the state Board of Education voted to merge six of the seven elementary schools in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) into a single district.

During a question and answer session before the vote, OCSU Board Chair Amy Leroux and Superintendent Bev Davis expressed strong support for the merger.

