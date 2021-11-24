State Police visit Barton to discuss coverage

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—The subject of a truck blocking traffic on Leblanc Road was again raised at the November 18 Barton Select Board meeting. This time, though, the board members were joined in their discussion by Captain Matt Daley, who commands Troop A of the Vermont State Police and Lieutenant Debra Munson who heads the State Police’s Derby barracks.

The truck is being driven by either Brent Bapp or Corey Young, the select board has said in the past. Both men run illegal junkyards according to the board, and the truck is often parked across the road as the men wrestle vehicles onto it, its members say.

