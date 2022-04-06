State official in hot seat at council meeting

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — Tim Tierney was in the “hot seat” at Monday’s city council meeting. The director of business recruitment and international trade for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development answered questions about the award process for the Newport Development Fund.

Over $1.5-million was awarded in February to seven Newport businesses. The money for the grant program came from the 2018 settlement agreement between Ariel Quiros Sr. and the state of Vermont.

Residents and council members aired concerns about the award process. Possible conflict of interest, the composition of the grant panel, and a lack of transparency were all given as cause for concern.

