State may reshape local school districts regardless of vote

copyright the Chronicle March 21, 2018

In a late February phone conversation, Secretary of Education Rebecca Holcombe asked Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) representatives which district they would prefer to be combined with.

“That threw us for a little bit of a loop,” Superintendent Bev Davis told the OCSU board last week at its bi-monthly carousel meeting.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)