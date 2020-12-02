State continues to urge New Hope Bible members to test

by Tena Starr

New Hope Bible Church Pastor George Lawson is questioning a Health Department alert issued Friday that urged all members of his Irasburg church who attended November 22 services to be tested for COVID.

However, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Tuesday at the Governor’s twice weekly briefing that the department stands by its alert.

The Health Department wrote in a press release the following: “Health officials learned that at least one person attended services that day while infectious with COVID-19. While everyone associated with the church who has tested positive for COVID-19 to-date has been contacted by the Health Department, contact tracers have been unable to get all the information they need to inform other people who may have been exposed.

“You may have been in contact with a person who was infectious,” Dr. Levine said in the alert. “This is how outbreaks can start, and why it’s important for people to cooperate and be forthcoming when our contact tracing teams call.

