Belinda Blair (Mary S. Hoadley) expresses dismay as the final performance of Nothing On, stumbles toward disaster. Fortunately, all is right with Noises Off, playing this weekend at the Haskell Opera House. With Ms. Hoadley, dressed alike for complicated reasons, are some fellow members of the Borderline Players (left to right) Ross Murray, Brian Keith McCrae, and Jonathan Comtois. For more please see page twelve. Photo by Joseph Gresser