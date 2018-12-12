Special Albany youngster is the heart of his family
by Elizabeth Trail
ALBANY — The first day or so after Kiya and Dakota Benoit’s third son, Sawyer, was born, the family didn’t realize that their lives were about to change forever. Beyond, that is, the kinds of changes that any new baby brings to a home.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)