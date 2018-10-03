Editor's Picks This Week Some like it hot Published 2 days ago - Tracy Davis Pierce - 2d ago 11 Newport firefighter Butch Provencher (left) and Chief James LeClair dish out the heat in the form of firehouse chili at Newport’s Chili Fest Saturday. They stood behind a cutout set up to allow visitors to be photographed in full fire gear. The Chili Fest was part of a revival of the Foliage Festival, a long tradition in Newport. It attracted 21 competitive chefs, including representatives of most of the departments of city government. For more about the festival, please see page seventeen. Photo by Joseph Gresser Newport firefighter Butch Provencher (left) and Chief James LeClair dish out the heat in the form of firehouse chili at Newport’s Chili Fest Saturday. They stood behind a cutout set up to allow visitors to be photographed in full fire gear. The Chili Fest was part of a revival of the Foliage Festival, a long tradition in Newport. It attracted 21 competitive chefs, including representatives of most of the departments of city government. For more about the festival, please see page seventeen. Photo by Joseph Gresser 11 recommended 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it