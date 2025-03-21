Solemn procession honors Agent Maland

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY LINE — It’s been two months since Border Patrol Agent David Maland died from a gunshot wound sustained while pulling over a vehicle on Interstate 91. The incident resonated with the community of law enforcement and border management, as the agencies often work together.

On Saturday a procession of vehicles from those agencies passed through the community in memory of Agent Maland.

Around 1 p.m., the long chain of vehicles began to pass through Derby Line on Caswell Avenue and Main Street.

