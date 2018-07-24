Shippee competes in 3,000-mile bike race unlike any other

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

MORGAN — The Race Across America (RAAM) is a nine-day bicycle race that covers 12 states, 3,000 miles, and climbs 175,000 feet of elevation –– it is considered to be the world’s toughest bike race.

Matthew Shippee of Morgan and his four-man team, the Opportunists, finished the race in just seven days and nine hours, starting in Oceanside, California, on June 16 and finishing in Annapolis, Maryland, on June 24.

