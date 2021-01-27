Sheriff ends talks on policing services for Barton

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The Barton Select Board gave Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow a take-it-or-leave it proposition. Sheriff Harlow decided to leave it, leaving Barton for the time being, with the State Police as its sole law enforcement agency.

Several weeks of contentious back and forth talks, both at meetings and in public exchanges of letters, led to a situation where both board members and the Sheriff complained of what they viewed as personal attacks.

