Sheffield holds annual field day

 -  -  1

Delvin Warner (left), Paul Daniels, and Lindsay McCaw put down their bows and do a little fancy stepping at the twelfth annual Mary Pat O’Hagan Memorial Fiddlers Contest in Sheffield Monday afternoon.  The annual event drew hundreds to Millers Run School on a day when most Sheffield Field Day activities were scrubbed due to persistent rain showers.  Playing while the trio cut a rug were Larry Davis (black shirt), Chase Pezzi, the only contestant in the junior division of the […]

Delvin Warner (left), Paul Daniels, and Lindsay McCaw put down their bows and do a little fancy stepping at the twelfth annual Mary Pat O’Hagan Memorial Fiddlers Contest in Sheffield Monday afternoon.  The annual event drew hundreds to Millers Run School on a day when most Sheffield Field Day activities were scrubbed due to persistent rain showers.  Playing while the trio cut a rug were Larry Davis (black shirt), Chase Pezzi, the only contestant in the junior division of the competition, and Courtney Drew (face obscured by her bow. 

Share
19 views
bookmark icon