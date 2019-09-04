Sheffield holds annual field day

Delvin Warner (left), Paul Daniels, and Lindsay McCaw put down their bows and do a little fancy stepping at the twelfth annual Mary Pat O’Hagan Memorial Fiddlers Contest in Sheffield Monday afternoon. The annual event drew hundreds to Millers Run School on a day when most Sheffield Field Day activities were scrubbed due to persistent rain showers. Playing while the trio cut a rug were Larry Davis (black shirt), Chase Pezzi, the only contestant in the junior division of the competition, and Courtney Drew (face obscured by her bow.