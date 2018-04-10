Shadow falls on landowner

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018

BARTON — When Richard Labrecque got a notice saying a neighbor was claiming the use of a 200-foot-by-200-foot piece of his 200-acre farm in Barton he was perplexed.

“How can this be?” he asked a reporter Monday.

