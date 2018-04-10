Shadow falls on landowner
copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018
BARTON — When Richard Labrecque got a notice saying a neighbor was claiming the use of a 200-foot-by-200-foot piece of his 200-acre farm in Barton he was perplexed.
“How can this be?” he asked a reporter Monday.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)