Seymour Lake: Where did all the smelt go?

by Sylvia C. Dodge

Lake Seymour in Morgan once had a thriving population of rainbow smelt. The “twin culverts” that go under Route 111 to the public beach, as well as many other tributary brooks to the 1,750-acre lake, used to swarm with the small fish each spring during spawning season.

But for reasons not fully understood, the smelt run at Lake Seymour has disappeared.

To remedy the problem, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has been working to rejuvenate the population by transplanting smelt eggs captured from other Northeast Kingdom lakes.

Ten years ago, the rainbow smelt population at Lake Seymour was one of the strongest in the state.

“The smelt in Lake Seymour have taken a hit and we don’t really know why,” said Peter Emerson, who is heading up the “smelt project” for the Fish and Wildlife Department.

