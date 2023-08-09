Senator Welch sees Orleans County damage

by Matthew Wilson

BARTON — Senator Peter Welch visited several flood-hit Orleans County towns Thursday. He surveyed damaged locations and saw how communities have rallied together following July’s heavy rains. He visited businesses and response centers to view the scope of flooding and destruction it caused.

The tour began at Ethan Allen Interiors’ Orleans plant, where efforts to get the furniture plant back up and running continue. After viewing parts of the factory that were disabled by the flooding alongside state Senator Bobby Starr, Mr. Welch asked about the timeline for getting people back to work. Ethan Allen managers said they’re working to bring back everyone they can as quickly as possible, but they’re four weeks behind schedule in that effort.

Senator Welch went on to Barton where he first stopped to see the emergency relief that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing at the Barton Memorial Building

Senator Welch went on to Barton where he first stopped to see the emergency relief that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing at the Barton Memorial Building

