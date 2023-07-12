Editor's Picks

Second annual fly-over a soaring success

Falling ping pong balls are harder to see in real life than in a photograph. Fortunately, watchers had their cell phones out to take videos or snap a picture. If they didn’t, they were likely pointing at the plane. Photos by Matthew Wilson

 

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — After Derby’s Independence Day Parade eyes were on the sky following the Independence Day Parade, as the Newport Rotary Club held its second Lindy Palin Fly-Over.  The endeavor saw thousands of ping pong balls flung from above, an amusing spectacle that raised money for the philanthropic organization in a creative and interactive way…

