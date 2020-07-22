Schools talk reopening, equity, eighth-grade trips

by Meghan Wayland

Lake Region Union High School unveiled details about fall reopening at a board meeting Monday night while the Lake Region Union Elementary and Middle School District (LRUEMSD) discussed sharing racial equity resources more broadly and how to spend unused dollars fund-raised for canceled eighth-grade trips.

Lake Region will each day require students to have a ticket signed by parents that declares their temperature is less than 100.4 degrees in order to get on the bus each morning. Temperatures of all students and staff will also be taken each morning at two designated entrances to the school.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)