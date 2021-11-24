Schoolchildren meet plow trucks they named

by Sylvia C. Dodge

It may have been a bit early in the season for plowing, but VTrans snowplow trucks were on the road last week. Newly named plow trucks visited the schools closest to their winter plow routes, thrilling the students who came up with a wide range of creative names for them, part of the “Name a Plow Program” initiated by the Agency of Transportation in October.

Allen Stevens, who drives the VTrans plow route on Route 14 that passes Albany Community School, parked his truck for all to see in the schoolyard, showing off its new name — Wolf Tracks. On the driver’s side of each truck a green and white, reflective, metal sign has been placed which is emblazoned with that truck’s new name.

