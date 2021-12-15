Sarah Mutrux comes home to lead arts collaborative

by Leanne Harple

GREENSBORO — The Rural ARTS Collaborative is marking its first year of existence, as the parent organization of three recently-merged community art programs. In the autumn of 2020, Hardwick’s Grass Roots Art and Community Effort, known locally as GRACE, entered into a partnership with WonderArts and Spark, two community art organizations in Greensboro. Their boards of directors became one, as did their staff and their financial resources. The RAC has also now named its first permanent executive director, Sarah Mutrux.

Ms. Mutrux described the journey that led her to where she is today as “full circle,” because she is the original director of one of the organizations that joined in the merger.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)